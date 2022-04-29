Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

