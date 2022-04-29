QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

QCR stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.