Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 859,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,177. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

