Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.79 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Qiagen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

