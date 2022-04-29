qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.70. 52,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

