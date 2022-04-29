qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 201,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,409,500. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

