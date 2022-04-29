qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 29,611 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.