qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 1,745 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 91,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 196,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

