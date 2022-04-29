qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $227,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 7,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.