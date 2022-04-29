qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.36. 2,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

