qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 421.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 526,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 425,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

