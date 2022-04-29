QUAI DAO (QUAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,241.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $429,650.76 and $49,241.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

