QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $7.09 on Friday, reaching $141.10. 434,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

