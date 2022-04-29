QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $145.13. 119,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

