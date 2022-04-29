QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of 10.5-11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.04.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 745,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,516. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,455,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.