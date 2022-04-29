Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $38.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $18.85. 63,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

