Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.