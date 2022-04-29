Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Raydium has a total market cap of $240.18 million and approximately $21.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00006098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00058008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 101,976,993 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.