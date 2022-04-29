Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,554 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $47,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE:BR opened at $150.22 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

