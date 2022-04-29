Raymond James & Associates Buys 11,746 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $38,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

