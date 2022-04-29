Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $46,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.41.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

