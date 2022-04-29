Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $45,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
