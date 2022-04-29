Raymond James & Associates Has $41.19 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $41,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $106,124,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

