Raymond James & Associates Has $42.95 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $42,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 68,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $65.77 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

