Raymond James & Associates Has $43.71 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $166.76 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

