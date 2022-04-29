Raymond James & Associates Has $46.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $46,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

