Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.42% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,215,000 after acquiring an additional 249,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

