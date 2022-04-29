Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $41,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.