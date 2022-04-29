Raymond James & Associates Purchases 410,575 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $44,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 635,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 111,907 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

