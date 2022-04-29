Raymond James Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $52.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.81.

AR opened at $35.87 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

