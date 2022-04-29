Raymond James Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $48.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.91.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,917 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $4,754,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.