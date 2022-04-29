Raymond James Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $160.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $97.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 309,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.