Raymond James Trims Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Target Price to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NYSE:OSK opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.32. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

