Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.08. 6,517,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

