Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

