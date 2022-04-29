Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

RTX traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $98.08. 6,517,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

