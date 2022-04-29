Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.94.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,517,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

