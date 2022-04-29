RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Several analysts have commented on RCMT shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

