Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

