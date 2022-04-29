Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 214,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 171,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 498.78% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

