Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.33

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 2,959 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 928,556 shares of company stock worth $6,821,112.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,792,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

