Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

RDBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.57.

NASDAQ:RDBX traded up 0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 4.49. 340,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,526. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

