Refinable Price Tops $0.0611 on Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $550,082.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.53 or 0.07259731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

