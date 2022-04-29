Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regis.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Regis by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Regis by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Regis by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.52. Regis has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Regis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.