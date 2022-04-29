Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $19.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.96. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,626. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $204.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

