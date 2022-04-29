Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,404,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.63.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

