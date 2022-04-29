Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.82.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. 491,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $207.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

