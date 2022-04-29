renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,148.67 or 1.00241571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $426.01 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,882 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

