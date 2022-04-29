Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.03) to GBX 550 ($7.01) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.67.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

