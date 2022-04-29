Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 65.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.